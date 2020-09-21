Stop ignoring us – Nehawu vows to intensify strike if govt ignores demands

Union members have protested outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria in support of their demand for an 8% wage increase and better working conditions for front line health workers.

PRETORIA –The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has accused government of undermining its members.

This protest comes two weeks after Nehawu members delivered a memorandum of demands to the office of the President.

In their memorandum, health workers want government to implement resolutions with immediate effect.

They say they want promised salary adjustments and have vowed to remain at the Union Buildings until their demands are met.

The union’s deputy president Mike Shingange said, “It is unfortunate that he has not been able to respond and we have promised that for as long he is not talking to us and as long as he is ignoring our issues – we will be here.”

Leading the protest are members of Nehawu’s national executive council.

They have warned that they would escalate their protest should officials fail to respond.

#NEHAWU picketing outside Union Buildings. They are protesting over Covid-19 working conditions. The Union is demanding an 8% salary increase for front line workers. EN pic.twitter.com/S3bCe15u92 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 21, 2020

