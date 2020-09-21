Son of slain detective Charl Kinnear has questions but no grudge against police

CAPE TOWN - The son of slain Western Cape top cop, Charl Kinnear, said that he did not hold any grudges against the police.

Carlisle Kinnear (24) explained that he was the first person to see Lieutenant-Colonel Kinnear after he was fatally shot outside his Bishop Lavis home last Friday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family this past weekend, vowing to track down Kinnear’s killer.

Carlisle Kinnear recounted the events that unfolded seconds before his father’s fatal shooting.

He explained that Detective Kinnear was waiting for him to move his car from the driveway when the gunshots rang out.

"I wouldn’t want this on any other member, not his team and not any other SAPS member. It’s not fair... and the last image... I was the first person to see him, the last image that I saw of him, is no picture that you want of your father."

Carlisle expressed his admiration for his late father’s dedication to his work.

"Hard work and determination, that describes him completely... hard work and determination. My mom made an example earlier where she said that no matter where we were if the phone call rang we knew that we come second to his job and we accepted it."

He explained that he thanked his dad’s police team for protecting him up until the very end.

"I’m not angry at them, I’m not angry at the police. Yes, it hurts... there are questions... Why were the guards removed? It’s too late now, my dad ran his race there’s nothing further to say. I salute him, I’m proud of him."

A memorial service for Kinnear will be held this week.

