Slain CT detective Charl Kinnear praised for his 'tireless commitment'

Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was shot and killed outside his home in Bishop Lavis on Friday afternoon. Kinnear was involved in investigations into several high profile cases relating to the gang underworld.

CAPE TOWN - Slain detective Charl Kinnear "pursued justice until the bitter end".

Kinnear’s wife, Nicollette Kinnear, has praised her husband’s tireless commitment to serving as a police officer and honouring his oath.

Kinnear was involved in investigations into several high profile cases relating to the gang underworld.

His 47-year-old wife Nicolette Kinnear said that they had always been worried about their safety but doubts if the family was at risk now.

#CharlKinnear Police Minister Bheki Cele has arrived.

"I think they might have wanted to get to us to get to him, that’s my thought and I think now that he’s gone I don’t really because obviously they don’t share the investigations and stuff with their families, so I think the boys and I should be fine."

Nicolette has appealed to SAPS members to stand for what they believe in and to honour the oath they took.

"I don’t think what my sons and I need now are lies, so I’m prepared to give SAPS the opportunity to go back, find out as the minister said there’s more questions than answers and come back to us and then tell us and give us a story."

It’s understood that Kinnear’s killer fled the scene on foot.

Meanwhile, Forensics for Justice said that if left to continue, the trouble in the Western Cape with criminal gangs and mafia syndicates would bring South Africa to its knees.

The organisation has offered a R1 million cash reward in exchange for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who arranged the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear.

Founder of the organisation and forensic investigator, Paul O'Sullivan, said that they could not stand idly by while the criminal underworld assassinated ethical, hardworking police officers.

He said that having fought to rid the criminal justice system of the evil of corruption for many years, they would not allow the Western Cape to be the province that took South Africa on a slippery slope to lawlessness.

"We also recognise that Chark Kinnear was a hard-working, honest cop that was just doing his job. South African can quickly become a country like Mexico but we don't want to see that happen and we want all South Africans to stand with us and ensure that justice prevails."

O'Sullivan said that they had already started receiving leads that would be followed up on. One of the leads identifies possible suspects.

