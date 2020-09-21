SAHRC appeals to SAPS to track down murdered CT detective's killer

The anti-gang unit commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has appealed to the South African Police Service (SAPS) to track down the killer of anti-gang unit commander Charl Kinnear.

The lieutenant-colonel was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home on Friday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Kinnear's bereaved family over the weekend and promised that his killers would be found and prosecuted.

Cele also visited the family of slain police officer, Sergeant Thabile Mapoma, who was shot and killed outside his Khayelitsha home on Thursday morning.

Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen said: “The South African Police Service’s mandate is to protect and serve and these policemen and women are the first line of human rights defenders and in defending the lives of people. Killing people who need to defend us is horrific and we condemn it in the strongest terms, and it is completely unacceptable.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.