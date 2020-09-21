SA wakes up to level 1 lockdown and more freedom

Level one means you're now allowed to attend larger gatherings as long as the number does not exceed 50% of a venue's usual capacity and it is capped at 250 people if it is indoors.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are waking up to the first day under level one lockdown, which means you're now allowed to gather in larger numbers, you have an extra day to buy alcohol and the night curfew has been extended.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of more lockdown restrictions which have been in place for almost half the year.

However, international travel for work and leisure will only be eased from the first of next month.

Outdoor facilities can from Monday host up to 500 people as long as it doesn't exceed the 50% capacity threshold.

This also counts for gyms, entertainment venues and religious gatherings.

You can now buy alcohol for home consumption between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Friday.

The curfew has been extended to midnight - after that, no one is allowed to roam the streets without a permit until 4am.

International travel will resume next month, however, strict protocols will be in place.

And most importantly, you still need to wear your mask in public.

