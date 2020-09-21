SA COVID-19 death toll closes on 16,000 mark

Thirteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,953.

JOHANNESBURG - Thirteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,953.

The Health Ministry says 1,555 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 661,000.

The recovery rate stands at 89.2%, meaning 590,000 people have so far recovered.

As of today, the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases is 661 211 with 1 555 new cases identified. Number of tests done is 4 041 543 with 16 884 new tests done. Our recoveries now stand at 590 071 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,2% pic.twitter.com/jHs71oWT51 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 20, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.