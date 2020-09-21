Restaurant association wants to know why nightclubs can’t open under level 1

The country moved to level 1 of the national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 as of midnight, which allowed more movement and more freedom to citizens and businesses.

JOHANNESBURG – With nightclubs still not allowed to operate under lockdown level 1, the Restaurant Association of South Africa is demanding answers.

However, there is still uncertainty in the entertainment area.

There is hope again for some in the entertainment sector with the easing of lockdown regulations from Monday.

However, nightclubs are not included; they have been closed for almost half a year now.

Wendy Alberts from the Restaurant Association of South Africa said they wanted to speak to government to get clarity about when these businesses would be able to generate income.

“We need to engage with the department, and we need to understand what the NCC’s concerns are for which we will obviously find solutions – favourable, workable solutions.”

Level 1 means restaurants can stay open for longer with the curfew at midnight, and Alberts said the entertainment industry needed to open up further.

She said up to 30% of restaurants had closed down permanently, with several more outlets battling to survive.

