Presidency commits to Wednesday meeting with Nehawu leadership

Nehawu members have been protesting outside the Union Buildings demanding an 8% wage increase and better working conditions for front line workers.

JOHANNESBURG – Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has assured health workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) that the President will meet them on Wednesday.

Mthembu accepted a memorandum of demands from the union’s national executive committee during their protest in Pretoria on Monday.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa has made an undertaking that their concerns would be addressed.

“As you saw me, I spoke to the President and he spoke to the president of Nehawu. An arrangement has now been made for the President to meet with the leadership of Nehawu, this week. I am told that Wednesday is being negotiated.”

This protest comes two weeks after Nehawu members delivered another memorandum of demands to the office of the President.

Health workers want government to implement those resolutions with immediate effect.

They are also demanding that health workers be provided with adequate personal protective equipment.