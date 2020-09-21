Orange Farm residents want woman found with murdered kids' clothes questioned

The children, aged six and eight, were last seen walking home from a hair salon on Friday night.

ORANGE FARM- As outrage mounts over the latest child murders in Orange Farm, community members are demanding that police question a woman who was allegedly found with a plastic bag containing the victims' clothes.

The children, aged six and eight, were last seen walking home from a hair salon on Friday night.

They were reported missing the next day and their bodies were found just a few hours later.

Outraged community members want answers from a woman who was allegedly found with a plastic bag with the clothes of the murdered children.

There were chaotic scenes at one of the murdered children's home.

Members of the public said that she should be held responsible for the disappearance of the children and want police to question her.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward. The matter has been escalated to the provincial level.

