Nyanga residents call for more police resources after 4 men killed in ambush

According to police, one man died at the scene while the other three died in hospital after a VW vehicle with three occupants pulled up near the victims' car and fired several shots.

CAPE TOWN – Four men were killed and another wounded in Nyanga on Sunday night.

The incident occurred while the men were sitting in a car in front of a house in Crossroads

According to police, a VW vehicle pulled up and three people fired several shots at the car before they fled.

The police's Novela Potelwa said one of the men died on the scene and the other three died later in hospital.

Nyanga Community Policing Forum's Martin Makasi said the community was outraged following yet another deadly shooting.

“They were ambushed while sitting in the car. It is disturbing and goes to show how unsafe our areas are, and it speaks to what we have been saying all along that we need additional resources to be deployed to the Nyanga police precinct.”

In June, two people died in a shooting incident involving two Toyota Avanza vehicles in Lower Crossroads, and four bodies were discovered in a home in another shooting on that same day.

#sapsWC Public assistance sought after four men killed in Crossroads, #Nyanga. Anyone with info is urged to contact D/Sgt Mlonyeni on 083 719 3621 / D/Capt Pakaman on 082 469 2470. Information can also be relayed to #CrimeStop / #MySAPSApp. MEhttps://t.co/hX54Ww7Drm pic.twitter.com/tgaQnUtHws — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 21, 2020

