Normandien farmers call on govt to finalise land debate after couple murdered

Glen Rafferty (60) and his wife, 60-year-old Vida, were ambushed while returning from a social outing late last month.

NORMANDIEN - Farmers in Normandien, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, where a prominent farming couple were recently murdered are calling for government to finalise the land debate.

A 29-year-old suspect has been arrested and he’s expected to appear in the Newcastle Magistrates Court on Monday.

However, local farmers said that a long-term solution to land and crime issues was needed in the area.

There is consensus among government authorities, farmers, workers and farm dwellers that racial tensions are rife in Normandien.



Darrel Brown, a local commercial farmer, said that government needed to act fast to ensure long-term harmony in the area.

#FarmMurders Lucky Shabalala, a local farm dweller, has raised concerns about Cele’s visit following the murders of farmers. He says the Minister has previously failed to report to the area after the murders of farm dwellers. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ikc31rJ7p2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 21, 2020

“The problem is, petty crime is not dealt with adequately in the area, with the result that farmers land up having to deal with a number of the petty crime issues themselves, which brings about unnecessary racial tensions. We are 26 years into this democracy and we’re no closer to finalising and sorting out the whole land issue.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele is hosting an imbizo in the community.

He’s expected to outline how government plans to assist the community through its rural safety plan.

