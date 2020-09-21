Nehawu members vow to remain at Union Buildings until govt responds to demands

Nehawu submitted a memorandum of demands to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office two weeks ago but said that it had yet to hear back from the president.

PRETORIA - Members affiliated to health workers union Nehawu insist that they will remain outside the Union Buildings until government responds to their demands.

They want an 8% wage hike for front line workers fighting COVID-19 and better working conditions.

Nehawu’s national leadership said that they were sick and tired of government’s silence and wanted to be taken seriously by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

#NEHAWU picketing outside Union Buildings. They are protesting over Covid-19 working conditions. The Union is demanding an 8% salary increase for front line workers. EN pic.twitter.com/S3bCe15u92 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 21, 2020

The union’s deputy president Mike Shingange: "We are protesting and demanding that the president responds to our memorandum that we submitted on 3 September and we want him to enforce that his government protects the front line workers and also that they implement Resolution 1 of 2018."

