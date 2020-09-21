Mkhize: SA looking forward to COVID-19 debt relief for AU member states

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize delivered the keynote address at the centre’s conference on mitigating the economic and health impact of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has told The Centre for Global Development that South Africa is looking forward to debt relief for African Union (AU) countries that have accumulated debt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Africa has had to find financing from organisations such as the International Monetary Fund which gave the country to help fight the pandemic.

The African Development Bank has also given grants to boost the AU's efforts to mobilise a continental response to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mkhize said about US $40 billion have been committed towards the fight against the coronavirus.

“We are looking forward to debt relief for member states which we believe can be managed by reprofiling, or even cancellation, of some of those debts. we convey our gratitude to the G20 for agreeing to halt the repayment of such debt until the end of 2020.”

