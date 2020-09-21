Man accused of raping woman at COVID-19 quarantine facility to apply for bail
Clinton Hartnick was arrested earlier this month in connection with the crime.
CAPE TOWN - The bail application of a man accused of raping a woman at a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facility in Mossel bay is expected to be heard on Monday.
He worked as a cleaner at the facility.
Hartnick will today make a second court appearance.
He's accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the quarantine and isolation facility earlier this month.
It's understood that the 20-year-old woman was in her room when she was attacked.
Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, a man has spent the weekend behind bars in connection with the rape of a child in Nqeleni.
The 11-year-old child went missing last week - her mother eventually found her at the suspect's home.
The child then told her mother she'd been attacked.
Her alleged attacker is expected in the dock today.