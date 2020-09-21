Man accused of raping woman at COVID-19 quarantine facility to apply for bail

Clinton Hartnick was arrested earlier this month in connection with the crime.

CAPE TOWN - The bail application of a man accused of raping a woman at a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facility in Mossel bay is expected to be heard on Monday.

Clinton Hartnick was arrested earlier this month in connection with the crime.

He worked as a cleaner at the facility.

Hartnick will today make a second court appearance.

He's accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the quarantine and isolation facility earlier this month.

It's understood that the 20-year-old woman was in her room when she was attacked.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, a man has spent the weekend behind bars in connection with the rape of a child in Nqeleni.

The 11-year-old child went missing last week - her mother eventually found her at the suspect's home.

The child then told her mother she'd been attacked.

Her alleged attacker is expected in the dock today.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.