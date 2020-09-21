KPMG agrees to reparations with Sars officials over 2014 'rogue unit' report

KPMG South African chair Wiseman Nkuhlu said the issue of reparations came up as part of re-establishing trust with the taxman. Around 45 people were affected by the report - containing allegations of a supposed rogue unit - with some having tried to take their own lives.

CAPE TOWN – KPMG has agreed to reparations for South African Revenue Services officials over a now discredited and retracted 2014 report in the High-Risk Investigations Unit (HRIU).

The report detailed allegations of a supposed rogue unit.

KPMG South African chair Wiseman Nkuhlu said the issue of reparations came up as part of re-establishing trust with the tax authority.

Around 45 people were affected by the report, with some having tried to take their own lives.

The former head of the HRIU Johann van Loggerenberg said he listened to the announcement on Friday.

“I listened to Professor Nkuhlu on Friday and he made no excuses and he gave no justifications. What he said was unequivocal and emphatic and I admire that. I think it’s a good step.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.