HPCSA seeks Ramaphosa intervention in Munshi, Beale culpable homicide case

Dr Peter Beale and the late Dr Abdulhay Munshi were dragged to court on a charge of culpable homicide after the death of a ten-year-old boy following an operation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) will now approach President Cyril Ramaphosa seeking intervention in the criminal matter against the late Dr Abdulhay Munshi and Dr Peter Beale.

Munshi was shot dead by an unknown suspect.

He was a co-accused in a culpable homicide case along with Beale.

The HPCSA had previously written to the authorities in an attempt to get the case out of court.

The council is now turning to the country’s highest office as the HPCSA's Kgosi Letlape explains.

"...there's been no acknowledgment from the NPA and absolutely no engagement. Now given the fact that they are continuing with the charges, we feel that we need to highlight this with the head of state, given the severe implications of this case."

