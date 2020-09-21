FS housing HoD backtracks on statement about 'fraudulent spending' worth R1 bn

He has backtracked on his earlier affidavits where he said the R1 billion spending of a low-cost housing project was a fraudulent scheme. But he has confirmed that more than R400 million was spent in advance and without procurement.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has again been shocked by how disqualified service providers were given contracts from the R1 billion meant for low cost housing in the Free State province.

He has asked former human settlements Head of Department Nthimose Mokhesi how and why that was done.

Mokhesi was back at the State Capture Commission.

He has backtracked on his earlier affidavits where he said the R1 billion spending of a low-cost housing project was a fraudulent scheme.

But he has confirmed that more than R400 million was spent in advance and without procurement.

In his affidavit, he said suppliers were paid without them supplying materials with no written agreements entered into.

He also told the commission that the department spent the money because it didn’t want it to go back to the National Treasury.

Former Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane was Human Settlements MEC when that project and the R255 million asbestos project were undertaken.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.