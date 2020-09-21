EWN Weather Watch: A cloudy and cool Tuesday, with a few hot spots

The SA Weather Service says we can expect cool and cloudy conditions across most of the country on Tuesday, with a few hot spots in the mix.

GAUTENG

No jackets required as the province can expect moderate to warm weather.

Joburgers can prep for a high of 24°C, in Pretoria the mercury will rise to 26°C and Hammanskraal can look forward to a sunny 27°C.

WESTERN CAPE

Capetonians and George residents can enjoy fine and cool to warm conditions, with a high of 22°C.

Much warmer temperatures will be felt in the northern parts of the province, with Beaufort West set for a high of 28°C and Vredendal a scorching 31°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

A foggy morning will give way to a partly cloudy and cool day in the province.

Durbanites can enjoy a high of 21°C, while further north Richard's Bay will max out at 22°C and 23°C in Newcastle.

