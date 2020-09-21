DA wants Ramaphosa to release report into ANC use of SANDF plane

The party says without the report, there’s no way to exonerate Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance will be submitting an application - in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act - to President Ramaphosa in a bid to force him to spill the beans on what it calls the “ANC’s abuse of an air force jet”.

The party wants Ramaphosa to release the report into the ANC’s use of a defence force jet for a trip to Zimbabwe.

This comes as the ANC in Parliament defended Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, saying she was within her rights to allow the delegation onto the flight.

Whip of the ANC study group on defence, Thabo Mmutle, told Eyewitness News on Monday that Mapisa-Nqakula broke no laws when she gave a senior ANC delegation a lift to Zimbabwe.

"Section 80 subsection 3A of the Defence Act gives provision for the minister to use her discretion or to assist any person in a situation of need," said Mmutle.

But the DA has dismissed this, saying without the report there’s no way to exonerate the minister.

"I would not accept anything coming from them that the minister has done nothing wrong. We know that the Defence Act prescribes that the minister, before she can transport any public individuals, she must consult with the Minister of Finance," said DA defence spokesperson Kobus Marais.

Marais said it was also unacceptable that the minister reported back to the ANC about the ANC’s own failures.

He said the party was also anticipating the Public Protector’s report into the matter, but said this would take a bit longer to complete.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.