Community members try to get lucky in failed Evaton cash heist

An eyewitness has told EWN that criminals arrived in two vehicles and tried, unsuccessfully, to bomb a cash van in Evaton on Monday afternoon. Bystanders saw this as an opportunity to try their luck.

JOHANNESBURG – There appears to have been an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Evaton in the Vaal earlier on Monday.

Eyewitness News has seen videos showing the G4S van with doors open.

Community leader Baba Kubheka was on the scene.

“Zondo’s place, everything is happening now. Cash in transit, it’s happening now, and the police are everywhere.”

He said the criminals arrived in two vehicles and tried to bomb the cash van but they were unsuccessful.

“After hearing a few gunshots the Mercedes Benz ML drove away with the BMW and the community tried to go to the G4S car to take money, but unfortunately they were unsuccessful as the other escorting vehicle from the G4S rammed through and there were shots fired.”

Gauteng police were on their way to the scene.

