Cele: WC has adequate policing resources

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the Western Cape did have adequate policing resources.

Cele said that of the 5,000 new police officers trained in the country last year, 1,120 were from the Western Cape.

The police minister this weekend visited the families of two police officers gunned down in Cape Town last week.

Cele said that better collaboration between the various law enforcement bodies was needed.

"For us, up to this point, we believe that we are adequate. We just need to work together, coordinate, cooperate better between the province, national and the city. That is what we were trying to do, hence we were here last week, trying to harness all our resources which will give us better results."

Addressing that media, Cele said that some officers who had worked on anti-gang operations with slain detective Charl Kinnear had also received death threats.

"He wasn't the only one to receive threats. I'll address that when I'm out of the media [spotlight]. I cannot address that here in front of you [the media]."

Cele said that if needed, Kinnear’s family would receive protection.

"The Western Cape police management is here, the deputy national police commissioner, the head of the Hawks is here, the question you raise we'll have to move on that very quick and if needs be, we have to do it."

