Andile Lungisa set to make ConCourt bid to appeal jail term

JOHANNESBURG - Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa is expected to appeal his two-year jail term at the Constitutional Court on Monday.

Lungisa was handed a two-year jail term in 2018 for the 2016 assault of fellow councillor, Rano Kayser, by smashing a glass jar over his head during a council meeting.

Andile Lungisa handed himself over to authorities last week to begin his sentence.

He has now filed court papers with the Constitutional Court in an attempt to avoid prison.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal, saying that the assault was life-threatening and that Lungisa had not only behaved in a manner unbecoming of his status but failed to take responsibility for his actions.

The Tshwane RET coordinator Ray Hennings said that they would stage a protest outside the Palace of Justice in Pretoria in support of their fellow comrade.

"We will embark on a protest in the form of a picket at the Palace of Justice, just demonstrating with our posters and placards."

Other protests will be organised outside other courts across the country.

