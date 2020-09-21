Africa needs to intensify measures to empower women, says Ramaphosa

In his weekly newsletter released on Monday morning, Ramaphosa said there was much that could be achieved by ensuring that women have greater access to affordable financial services and education.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Africa needed to intensify measures to empower women economically.

In his weekly newsletter released on Monday morning, Ramaphosa said that there was much that could be achieved by ensuring that women had greater access to affordable financial services and education.

He said that until women were brought into the mainstream of the economy, they will continue to bear the brunt of exclusion and be vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

Ramaphosa said that a world that empowered women would be a prosperous and sustainable one.

Later this week, South Africa will take part in a panel to discuss women's digital financial inclusion in Africa.

It will take a look at how women can use technology to start businesses to trade and to find employment.

This year’s 75th United Nations General Assembly, which takes place online this week will see leaders around the world gather to discuss global issues including women empowerment.

Ramaphosa said that it was important that the world's order was rebuilt on the foundations of justice and equality.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.