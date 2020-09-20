Winde: Killing of commander Charl Kinnear underscores shift needed within SAPS

Winde said the province needed more police, more protection for them and more protection for citizens.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the killing of anti-gang unit commander Charl Kinnear fully underscored the shift needed within the police service.

Winde said the province needed more police, more protection for them and more protection for citizens.

Kinnear was assassinated outside his Bishop Lavis home on Friday afternoon.

The prominent officer was involved in investigations looking into several high-profile cases relating to the gang-underworld.

Winde’s welcomed a 72-hour activation plan to catch Kinnear's attackers and has urged the South African Police Service to work to swiftly arrest the perpetrators.

“I reiterate the call we’ve been making for years, we need the allocation of proper crimefighting intelligence, detectives, public order police and general police in our province.”

