Weapons and ammunition found hidden in doctor's quarters at Baragwanath Hospital

Security officers at the facility made the discovery during a routine patrol on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department on Sunday said three firearms were found at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital with ammunition at one of the unoccupied doctor’s quarters.

They found 47 bullets, three 9mm handguns, two pepper sprays, two handcuffs, one SAPS reflector vest, and a police cap.

It was unclear how the items ended up at the doctor’s quarters.

Acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo said he was concerned about the development because it puts the life of patients in danger. He called on police to investigate whether the weapons were used to commit any crime.

