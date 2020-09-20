US judge halts WeChat download ban

The Trump administration had ordered a ban on downloads of video-sharing app TikTok as well as messaging platform WeChat, both owned by Chinese companies.

NEW YORK - A US judge on Sunday blocked the government's ban on WeChat downloads, hours before it was due to take effect in an ongoing technology battle between Washington and Beijing.

US President Donald Trump's administration had ordered a ban on downloads of video-sharing app TikTok as well as messaging platform WeChat, both owned by Chinese companies.

A California court ruling said it granted "the plaintiffs' motion for a nationwide injunction against the implementation" of the government order.

