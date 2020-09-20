SAfricans urged to wear orange masks to take stand against COVID corruption

Businesses, labour parties and faith-based organisations are pushing for accountability following reports of large-scale corruption and financial mismanagement of relief funds.

JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for South Africans to take a stand against COVID-19 corruption by wearing an orange mask every Friday.

As part of a series of campaigns against the graft allegations, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is calling for swift arrests and prosecutions.

Spokesperson Neeshan Bolton said: “It’s a campaign that seeks to ensure that those involved in COVID-19 corruption, in particular, are identified and prosecuted as a matter of urgency, and are seen to be behind bars wearing orange overalls. This is a campaign supported by over 70 organisations, including the South African Council of Churches, the South African Communist Party and a number of foundations and human rights organisations.”

