SA records 2,029 new COVID-19 cases, 83 more related deaths

The country is gearing for an easing of lockdown regulations as the rate of infection appears to be stabilising.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 2,029 additional cases of COVID-19, pushing the country's total infection load to 659,656.

Government said it was pleased with the way South Africans have responded to the pandemic, saying the move to lockdown level one was achieved through a collective effort.

Eighty-three more COVID-19-related fatalities were also recorded in the past 24 hours, pushing the country's national death toll to 15,940.

