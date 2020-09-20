Over 70 motorists arrested for reckless, negligent driving across Gauteng

The speedsters were caught during operations conducted along major routes since the beginning of this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic police have arrested over 70 motorists for reckless and negligent driving across the province.

A 35-year-old driver was handcuffed on the R21 in Irene after being found excessively speeding at 204 kilometres per hour on a 120 zone.

While another motorist was arrested on Thursday after he clocked more than 215 kilometres per hour on the N1 North which of is also a 120 zone.

Gauteng police’s Obed Sibabsa said majority of the suspects were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

“Reasons given for speeding; robbery at home or business, my wife is about to deliver a baby, rushing to a very important business meeting. These Lousy excuses, fairy tales. They were charged with reckless driving and exceeding the prescribed speed limit.”

