Orange Farm residents demand answers after 2 children found murdered

JOHANNESBURG - Orange Farm residents on Sunday said they wanted answers after two children were found dead in the area hours after they were reported missing.

The community in the south of Joburg held a prayer service in the afternoon at the spot where the bodies of the six-year-old boy and eight-year-old girl were found.

It is understood the children disappeared while walking home from a nearby salon on Friday.

Gauteng police said they were searching for the people who were responsible for the children’s disappearance and murder. They escalated the matter to the provincial level.

“The motive for the killing of the little boy and the little girl is yet to be determined, while a post-mortem will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death. The investigation into this double murder will be prioritised and escalated to the provincial investigating unit, in line with the SAPS position to prioritise the investigation of crimes committed against women, children, and other vulnerable persons,” police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told SABC News on Saturday.

Prayer services were also held at the children’s homes. Residents called on the police to find the killers soon.

A shoe belonging to the girl was also been found.

