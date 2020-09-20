Only 6% of COVID-19 cases in KZN still active, says Zikalala

He has warned against complacency saying if citizens let their guard down, the province could experience a second wave.

DURBAN - Only 6% of COVID-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal are still active.

Premier Sihle Zikalala has made this revelation in a media briefing on Sunday.

Zikalala said since the beginning of September, the number of reported daily cases of COVID-19 has dropped to about 233.

“The total number of infections in the province currently stands at 117,569, of which, 7,034 are still active.”

He’s called on residents to continue adhering to safety regulations in a bid to prevent a second wave.

“The virus has not yet relaxed, it still deadly and vicious.”

He’s promised to launch an economic recovery plan in the coming weeks as more economic activities resume.

