No arrests made yet in connection with murder of Grabouw school principal

Zameka Mfubesi (46) was shot and killed in the Overberg town close to the N2 highway on Friday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made in connection with the murder of a school principal in Grabouw, the Western Cape.

Mfubesi was the head of Umyezo Wama Apile High School.

The motive for her murder is still unknown at this stage.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has expressed shock following Mfubesi's death and has called on the SAPS to urgently prioritise their investigation into her murder.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the news that we have lost one of our principals to a senseless act of violence. Details are currently limited, our district officials have been at the school along with counsellors to see how we can support them.”

