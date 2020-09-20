Lotto results: Player bags whopping R11.7 million jackpot
A Lotto Plus 1 player bagged a whopping R11.7 million. Check to see if you've won!
JOHANNESBURG – These are the winning lotto results on
Saturday, 19 September 2020.
LOTTO: 04, 09, 10, 23, 24, 32
B: 07
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (19/09/20)!— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 19, 2020
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/3jCWBtOF8c
LOTTOPLUS1: 13, 18, 19, 25, 47, 50
B: 52
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (19/09/20)!— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 19, 2020
We have a jackpot winner of R11,706,648! pic.twitter.com/XWyJ2oFDRn
LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 05, 24, 32, 38, 42
B: 52
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (19/09/20)!— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 19, 2020
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/SpLHkMZQQo
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.