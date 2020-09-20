Lotto results: Player bags whopping R11.7 million jackpot

A Lotto Plus 1 player bagged a whopping R11.7 million. Check to see if you've won!

JOHANNESBURG – These are the winning lotto results on

Saturday, 19 September 2020.

LOTTO: 04, 09, 10, 23, 24, 32

B: 07

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (19/09/20)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/3jCWBtOF8c — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 19, 2020

LOTTOPLUS1: 13, 18, 19, 25, 47, 50

B: 52

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (19/09/20)!

We have a jackpot winner of R11,706,648! pic.twitter.com/XWyJ2oFDRn — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 19, 2020

LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 05, 24, 32, 38, 42

B: 52

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (19/09/20)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/SpLHkMZQQo — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 19, 2020

