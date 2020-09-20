Kubayi-Ngubane: Tourism sector ready to welcome increase in activity

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced an easing of restrictions, which will kick in at the stroke of midnight on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country just hours away from level one of the lockdown, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the sector was ready to welcome an increase in activity for both domestic and international tourists.

With close to 660,000 confirmed infections of COVID-19, there are concerns the move could lead to a resurgence of infections.

Goverment has also announced that from 1 October, travel in and out of South Africa will be allowed again, with strict conditions.

Restrictions have been placed for travel to and from certain countries that have high infection rates, with a list of those nations expected to be published based on the latest scientific data.

The minister said the relaxation of these measures is important for those whose livelihoods depend on international travel.

“It’s a huge milestone for us, as we work towards the recovery of the sector. Cabinet took a decision not to put too many stringent measures that would have been an inhibitor to tourists coming to the country because we do understand that the jobs we have to save are as a result of not having international tourism and domestic tourism.”

Kubayi-Ngubane has encouraged South Africans to support tourism initiatives.

