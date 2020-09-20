He was committed to the oath: Wife of slain WC top-cop Kinnear remembers husband

Kinnear who served the South African Police Service for 31 years, was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home on Friday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Nicollette Kinnear, the wife of slain top-cop Charl Kinnear, has remembered him as a man committed to the oath, he took three decades ago.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole has instructed authorities to activate a 72-hour action plan to secure the killer's arrest.

Following Police Minister Bheki Cele’s visit to the bereaved family, the late Kinnear's wife Nicollette and their sons stepped out to address the media.

Nicollette fondly remembers her late husband as someone who lived for his job.

“He pursued until the bitter end. It was his passion, he lived for his community and he lived for working for the community and for SAPS.”

Cele said grounds on which the removal of Kinnear's police protection was authorised will be part of the investigation.

“I am standing here and I am conceding that things indeed were not done the way they were supposed to be done. Based on the facts, it should not just be a story after that, some heads will have to roll as we find out what really happened.”

The South African Human Rights Commission has urged police bosses to ensure the safety of SAPS members.

