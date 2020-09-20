Hawks handcuff trio for allegedly trying to corrupt senior official in Polokwane
Authorities say they allegedly approached a lieutenant colonel and requested her to release a vehicle that wad transporting illicit cigarettes in return for R7,500.
JOHANNESBURG - The elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks, has handcuffed three suspects for allegedly trying to corrupt a senior official in Polokwane.
The Hawks’ Matimba Maluleke said the trio was taken into custody shortly after they handed over the money.
In a separate incident, officials also handcuffed another suspect for attempting to entice the commander of the Seshego Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit into accepting R2,000 for the release of his impounded car.