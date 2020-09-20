Gauteng SAPS appeal to public for information after 2 children’s bodies found

The bodies of the children aged six and eight were discovered after they went missing on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are calling on members of the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the killing of two children in Orange Farm.

The bodies of the children aged six and eight were discovered after they went missing on Friday.

It’s understood they disappeared while walking home from a nearby salon.

The police’s Mothapelo Peters said: “Police probe the death of two children after they were reported missing a few hours prior to the discovery of their bodies in Orange Farm. Police have launched a search for a suspect or suspects and are appealing for information after the discovery of the bodies of two children on Saturday morning, 19 September 2020.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.