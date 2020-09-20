Gauteng police uncover more than 2 dozen illegal firearms in Ekurhuleni

Anti-crime operation Okae Molao was again rolled out in parts of Gauteng over the weekend with areas including Thokoza particularly targeted.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have uncovered more than two dozen illegal firearm during a late-night raid on shops and businesses in Ekurhuleni.

Saturday night’s raid was led by Police Minister Bheki Cele alongside provincial commissioner Elias Mawela.

The authorities made several arrests after finding people drinking at a local tavern in breach of the 10 pm curfew.

Cele said there needs to be a thorough mobilisation of communities in the fight against crime: “We are trying to reduce crime. One way of reducing crime is to get illegal firearms and in the last 48 hours, we have found 30 illegal firearms. So, that’s the kind of operations we need and if we do manage to reduce illegal firearms, we will be able to violent crime.”

