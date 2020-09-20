Gauteng ANC PEC expected to conclude its meeting today

The PEC has been meeting since Saturday to consider, among other things, the report by the Integrity Commission relating to a multimillion-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) in Gauteng is expected to conclude its meeting on Sunday.

The PEC has been meeting since Saturday to consider, among other things, the report by the Integrity Commission relating to a multimillion-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

In its report, the commission found that Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku failed to practice adequate oversight of the PPE contracts awarded by the department.

Earlier Masuku, his wife Loyiso and the husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko were implicated in the alleged fraudulently awarded tender.

It’s understood that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has made damning allegations against Masuku, his wife Loyiso and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Sources say Masuku is not happy about the findings.

Political analyst professor Lesiba Teffo said factional battles in the ANC will decide the future of the trio.

“It is a political football that is going to play out as big during the week and as a result, I would say, I don’t expect much.”

ANC spokesperson in Gauteng Bones Modise could not disclose what the executive was discussing.

“And in line with our new normal commitment, if there are any decisions taken that are in the interest of the people of Gauteng, such decisions will be communicated through a press of media conference.”

According to reports, Masuku had written a letter to the PIC objecting to its findings saying in his view, the findings do not take into consideration the facts put before the PIC.

