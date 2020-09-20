Future of some Gauteng ANC leaders still unclear due to corruption allegations

The provincial executive committee (PEC) is meeting this weekend to consider a report by the integrity commission relating to a multimillion-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

JOHANNESBURG - The political future of several African National Congress (ANC) leaders in Gauteng is still unclear as the party's provincial executive meeting debates how best to respond to those facing corruption allegations.

The commission found that Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku failed to practice adequate oversight of the PPE contracts awarded by the department.

Masuku, his wife Loyiso and the husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko were also implicated in an alleged fraudulently awarded tender.

While the stakes are high, at least one analyst believes not much will come from this meeting.

The ANC in Gauteng is meeting over several issues over the weekend.

Topping the agenda is the consideration of the provincial integrity commission's report on the R125 million PPE tender.

It’s understood that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) made damning allegations against Masuku, his wife Loyiso and Diko.

Political analyst professor Lesiba Teffo said nothing can be expected from the deliberations.

“It is difficult to take a firm decision that may not be perceived to be factional. Perhaps, depending on one’s faction, one might fall or one might rise.”

It's being reported that Masuku had written a letter to the pic objecting to its findings saying in his view the findings do not take into consideration the facts put before the PIC.

