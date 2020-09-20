Forensics for Justice offers R1 million reward for info on Charl Kinnear killers

Lieutenant Colonel Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home on Friday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN – Non-profit organisation, Forensics for Justice, on Sunday offered a R1 million reward in exchange for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who arranged the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear.

He served the South African Police Service (SAPS) for 31 years.

Forensics for Justice said it could not stand idly by while the criminal underworld assassinated ethical and hardworking police officers.

The organisation said having fought to rid the criminal justice system of the evil of corruption for many years, it would not allow the Western Cape to be the province that took South Africa on a slippery slope to lawlessness.

Founder of the organisation and forensic investigator, Paul O’Sullivan said: “Forensics for Justice recognises that the trouble in the Western Cape with criminal gangs and mafia syndicates if left to continue, will bring South Africa to its knees. We also recognise that Charl Kinnear was a hard-working honest cop that was just doing his job.”

Kinnear was involved in investigations into several high profile cases relating to the gang-underworld.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Saturday visited Kinnear’s family and promised his killers would be brought to book.

Addressing the media, Cele said some officers who had worked on anti-gang operations with the slain detective had also received death threats.

