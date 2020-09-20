DBE: Teachers granted permission to work from home must report for duty tomorrow

Earlier this year, teachers with comorbidities were asked to work from home to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Sunday said all teachers who were granted permission to work from home during the nationwide lockdown should return to the classroom on Monday.

The DBE said now that the infection rate seemed to be stabilising in the country, all teachers should return to the classroom.

“We are expecting that 22,500 teachers who have been working from home under levels 4,3, and 2 will now have to work from the school where they have been employed,” said the department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

“If they feel that they are not well, they are advised to apply for sick leave using the proper channels that they know,” he added.

Mhlanga urged schools to continue making use of substitute teachers.

“We encourage schools to return them if it’s possible [and] if they can afford it, and the budget is available. Or use them in other ways possible after the other teachers have returned to school,” he said.

