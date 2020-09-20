CT teen (13) shot and wounded in suspected gang-related shooting

Police on Sunday confirmed the 13-year-old girl was struck in Kleinvlei in Eerste River on Saturday. She was taken to hospital where she is recovering.

CAPE TOWN - Another child has been shot and wounded during a suspected rival gang crossfire in Cape Town.

Police confirmed the 13-year-old girl was struck in Kleinvlei in Eerste River on Saturday. She was taken to hospital where she is recovering.

“Kleinvlei police are investigating a case of attempted murder subsequent to a shooting incident where a 13-year-old girl was shot and wounded. The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated by the police with no arrests at this stage,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Last week, 11-year-old Nahemia Classen was killed in a gang shooting in Parkwood.

In July, a three-year-old girl died after she was hit by a stray bullet in Heather Park, also in Eerste River.

Gang violence has claimed the lives of at least six children across Cape Town since the start of the year.

