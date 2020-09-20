Contralesa ‘disappointed’ initiation schools not allowed to resume under level 1

Contralesa had to suspend June initiations in April, just one month after government-imposed stringent measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) on Sunday said it was disappointed that initiation schools are not allowed to operate when the country moves into alert level 1 of the lockdown.

Contralesa had to suspend June initiations in April, just one month after government-imposed stringent measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the group said they expected the cultural circumcision ceremonies to resume as the country gradually returns to normality under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cabinet announced the easing of lockdown regulations earlier this week, as the country’s infection rates stabilise.

The relaxed measures will come into effect at the stroke of midnight on Sunday.

The winter traditional initiation season got suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Contralesa’s president Kgoshi Lameck Mokoena said another deferral of the cultural transition into manhood was unreasonable.

“All we are saying is that government must talk to us because initiation schools as well must start function, but on a limited scale. We agree that we are going to follow all the regulations stipulated by government. As Contralesa we are saying that, no to discrimination against us.”

Mokoena said he feared if government failed to give the green light on the resumption of the summer initiation period, there will be no way to monitor or guarantee illegal practices.

“If you haven’t gone through this passage, you are not regarded as a man yet. It is a known practice we are very proud of and if people are deprived of doing this practice, I am telling you anything can happen. I hate situations where people will defy government openly.”

Contralesa said government has promised to engage with them on the matter.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.