7 killed in head-on collision outside Polokwane

Paramedics said there was a head-on collision between two vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people died in a car crash and many others were critically injured on Sunday on the Matlala Road outside Polokwane.

Six people were declared dead at the scene and the seventh person died at the Seshego District Hospital after she succumbed to her injuries.

It is understood one of the drivers tried to overtake at a hazardous turn, which resulted in the crash.

“ER24 treated the two other critically injured patients, a male in his late 20s from the one vehicle and female, also believed to be in her early 30s, from the other with advanced life support interventions. Both were transported through to Polokwane Hospital for further care by ER24 and one other private service on the scene,” ER24 paramedics said in a statement.

“The South African Police Services (SAPS), as well as the Traffic Department, were also on scene for further investigations.”

