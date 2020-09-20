5 people arrested in connection with murder of police officer Thomas Mashimbye

The officer was shot and killed during a house robbery in Winterveldt north of Pretoria in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of police officer Thomas Mashimbye who was attached to the VIP Unit at the Union Buildings.

Police say the 42-year-old sergeant was asleep at his home with his wife and two children were attacked.

He was shot several times but his wife and children were left unharmed.

