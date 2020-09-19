Sihle Zikalala expected to visit Normandien after farm murders

The KZN premier plans to use his visit to discuss possible solutions on issues plaguing farming communities.

KWAZULU-NATAL - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to lead a high-level provincial government delegation to Normandien in Newcastle where a farming couple was murdered last month.

Sixty-three-year-old glen Rafferty and his wife 60-year-old Vida were ambushed after returning from a social outing to their farmhouse four weeks ago.

In a statement, Zikalala said the murders show the re-emergence of tensions among residents in the province’s farming communities.

About three years ago, the Normandien community made headlines after four farmworkers were shot and wounded while protesting outside their employer’s farm.

Zikalala said tensions in farming communities constantly erupt in different areas in the province.

He said this means there is still deep-seated anger between farmers, workers and dwellers.

The premier plans to use his visit to discuss possible solutions on issues plaguing farming communities.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the community on Monday to give an update on the Rafferty murders.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.