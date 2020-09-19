SANDF condemns shooting of Limpopo man by soldier for not wearing a mask

A soldier was charged with attempted murder and arrested following his appearance in the Morebeng Magistrates Court on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Saturday condemned a recent shooting of a civilian in Limpopo.

The 29-year-old soldier was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly shot and wounded a civilian accused of flouting lockdown regulations.

It is understood that SANDF members were monitoring COVID-19 compliance at a local shopping centre in the Capricorn district when they approached a group of people who were not wearing face masks.

SANDF spokesperson Captain Jaco Theunissen said a scuffle ensued and the 27-year-old man reached for the soldier’s riffle and was subsequently shot in the thigh.

“One never wants to resort to any type of violence, and it is not necessary. It is just a simple question of thinking about your fellow human beings and protecting each other [and] just following the rules and regulations that are stipulated by government. That’s really all that everybody is asking,” Theunissen said.

The nationwide lockdown has seen both the SANDF and the South African Police Service (SAPS) being criticised for their heavy-handedness and brutality towards citizens in enforcing regulations.

