Public Enterprises to continue to assess interest in restructuring SAA

The Public Enterprises Department said it received 20 expressions of interest from private sector funders, private equity investors and partners for a restructured SAA.

JOHANNESBURG – The Public Enterprises Department said it will continue to assess interest from private sector companies in forming a restructured South African Airways (SAA).

On Friday, the department recommitted itself to prioritising the finalisation of the business rescue plan.

It said liquidation is not on the table.

Government missed the deadline this week to secure the R10.4 billion needed for the restructuring process.

Unions Numsa and Sacca gave government a week to secure the funding.

Sacca's zazi nsibanyoni mngambi said this is one of the seven demands they made to government.

They also want SAA back in the sky as a dominant carrier as soon as possible.

Sacca and Numsa recognised the commitment by government but they threatened to protest next week if their demands are not met.

