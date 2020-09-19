Numsa slams aviation sector for not paying out UIF benefits to workers

Numsa argued that the department didn’t disclose when they will begin to disburse the special coronavirus grants again.

JOHANNESBURG – Workers’ union Numsa is sounding alarm bells over unpaid UIF benefits to workers in the aviation sector saying the temporary relief scheme hasn't processed funds for at least two months now.

The union said it’s deeply concerned as thousands of workers were affected.

The UIF confirmed earlier this month that the disbursement of TERS funds would be temporarily blocked due to evidence of financial mismanagement.

The fund said this is to correct weaknesses in the system.

However, Numsa argued that the department didn’t disclose when they will begin to disburse the special coronavirus grants again.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the department has a duty to correct these flaws in the system, without prejudicing workers.

“The department needs to speedily resolve its processes. Our members are suffering and it’s wrong that workers who had nothing to do with the fraud are paying the highest price.”

